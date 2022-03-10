David Beckham's mother is identical to this famous royal - did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that David Beckham is football royalty, but it seems that the royal link extends beyond his sporting abilities. David recently shared a picture of his mother Sandra West and fans highlighted the uncanny resemblance between her and a famous royal.

In a sweet Instagram post celebrating the important women in his life for International Women's Day, the father-of-four debuted an unseen throwback photo of his mother, who is the spitting image of Princess Diana.

In the image, Sandra, now 73, is pictured cradling a newborn David. She is wearing a floral dress in shades of pink and orange with a white frill trim and is gazing lovingly down at her son.

The biggest similarity fan noticed between the mother-of-three and Princess Diana? A fluffy blonde shag hairdo that was an eighties favourite.

David shared the photo of his Princess Diana lookalike mother Sandra

David shared the images with his 71.3 million followers, alongside the caption: "So grateful to have such inspiring, loving and hard-working women in my life today and everyday. Happy International Women’s Day @sandra_beckham49 @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven #IWD.

David and Sandra have a close bond

Immediately, fans started drawing comparisons between Sandra and Diana. "Who else thought she was Princess Diana...?" commented one fan, while another penned: "David your mum looks like Princess Diana." A third added: "she looks like Princess Diana…" while a fourth agreed, saying: "Your mum @sandra_beckham49 looks like Princess Diana in the pic holding you as a baby," with a love heart emoji.

David also shared this throwback photo of his mother

The Beckhams have been enjoying digging up archival family photos this week. Victoria surprised everyone on Thursday with a very rare throwback family photo from when she was a child.

The 47-year-old shared the wholesome photo to celebrate her own mother's birthday. She captioned the post: "Happy birthday @jackie.adams_! We all love you so so much!!!! So many kisses from us all (by the way… how cute was I?"

We love a family of strong matriarchs!

