Hilary Duff details 'traumatic' night with baby daughter

Hilary Duff is the relatable mom of the day, as she detailed a recent night with her children that gave her a major scare.

The star documented on Instagram how incredibly lucky she is after a "traumatic night" involving her youngest daughter, Mae James, who is a month shy of turning one, and how her husband, Matthew Koma, saved the day.

The baby is Hilary's second daughter with her husband. They also share Banks Violet, three, and Matthew is a step-dad to the star's first child with ex-husband Mike Comrie, Luca Cruz, nine.

The So Yesterday singer documented on her Instagram Stories Tuesday night how she faced a fear any parent can certainly relate to, losing your child's preferred blanket or toy that they're attached to.

She wrote: "Ok a very traumatic night. I lost Mae's baby yesterday while out with her and Banks."

She posted a series of texts she shared with her husband, as she struggled with the fact that she might have lost Mae's baby doll forever.

Matthew, Hilary and their daughter Mae

Her first text read: "My heart is breaking. I'm so sad. I feel like the worst mom."

Her husband was quick to mend her broken heart, writing back: "Far from a bad mom. You're kidding. It happens. We'll buy another one worst case and she'll love that one the same." Still, the Lizzie McGuire actress continued to stress over the situation, texting back: "I'm actually praying."

The How I Met Your Father star went on to reveal the incredible lengths they both went through late at night to find the doll, with Matthew texting her: "I'll search all [Studio] City!"

The stressful text exchange

Luckily, the musician came to his wife's rescue, as Hilary revealed: "Matthew did find it!!! We were both out searching grocery store lots… Superman steals my heart again."

The mother-of-three has lots to celebrate these days, beyond her parenting success. Following the exciting finale of How I Met Your Father's debut season, Hilary revealed that season two is already in the works.

