Hilary Duff pregnant with fourth child – see heartwarming announcement with husband Matthew Koma

The Disney Channel and Younger star also has a son with ex Mike Comrie

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ahad Sanwari
Congratulations are in order for Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma! The pair are expecting another baby, their third together, and fourth for the actress and singer.

The 36-year-old shared the news with a sweet family portrait shared on Instagram, with the entire family of five posing for a snap in their pajamas, signed "the Duff, Bair, Comrie crew."

The kicker in the photo was Hilary holding on to her growing baby bump under her baby pink pajamas, and captioned her photo: "Surprise Surprise!"

