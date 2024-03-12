Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum make rare appearance to support dad Lenny Kravitz – see photos

It's a big day for Lenny Kravitz, who was honored with his coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating his decades of influence in music, film, and fashion.

For the special occasion, the 59-year-old entertainer was inducted into the elite group at the ceremony in California on March 12, and two cherished people were present to welcome him in.

Lenny's daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, Zoë Kravitz, and one of the star's closest friends, Denzel Washington, were on hand to give speeches celebrating Lenny.

© Getty Images Lenny Kravitz received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Others like Hal Williams, Marla Gibbs, Wolfgang Puck, Earth, Wind & Fire member Verdine White, and many more friends of the Hunger Games star were in attendance to cheer him on.

Zoë, 35, was first up and before taking to the podium, sat hand-in-hand with her reported fiancé Channing Tatum, who proudly watched Lenny's induction and his partner's speech for a rare joint appearance.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time," she joked. "And, I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life."

© Getty Images His daughter Zoë was one of the people anointed to honor him with a speech

The Batman star praised her father for growing over the course of their lives, adding: "I've seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I've seen…through your shirts."

MORE: Lenny Kravitz addresses Jason Momoa friendship after Lisa Bonet divorce

She continued to fire digs at her dad for his penchant for sheer, netted, see-through tees. "According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt.

© Getty Images Her reported fiancé Channing Tatum was by her side to cheer Lenny on

"Sure, it used to embarrass me when you used to pick me up from school as a kid. But I've gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one…and it works."

MORE: Jason Momoa responds to ex-wife Lisa Bonet's tribute from Lenny Kravitz

After her last spar left the audience in hysterics (and Lenny exclaimed "wow!" behind her), Zoë added: "You two make each other better. And if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing."

© Getty Images Denzel was the other person to give a speech for his close friend

She sweetly called being raised by a cool dad "awesome" and cited his "radness" coming from his love for life and his work, the people, and the experiences around him. "Congratulations, you're a star!"

MORE: The Batman star Zoe Kravitz's $1.45m New York State home is a rustic retreat

Denzel, 69, then came up on stage to sing his close friend's praises, starting off with: "He's more than a friend. He's more than a brother. We're twins, we just don't look alike."

© Getty Images Channing played the part of the supportive prospective son-in-law for the day

He recalled their long relationship, which began in their youth, having first met when Lenny was just seven years old and Denzel a teenager. "I love Lenny Kravitz, like I've loved no other brother in my life. Less is more…Leonard Albert Kravitz," the Oscar-winning star concluded, pulling Lenny into a tight hug before walking off stage.

MORE: Inside Lenny Kravitz's Paris home where daughter Zoë Kravitz had her first wedding

When Lenny finally took the mic, he promptly thanked Zoë and Denzel for their emotional tributes. "Having both of you here, my daughter and my brother, means the world to me."

He thanked all those who had supported him throughout his life and career, including Lisa, saying: "You are such a major part of me finding myself both as an artist and a human being. This star is for you." Lenny ended with: "Thank you all for this, and let love rule."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.