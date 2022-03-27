Carrie Underwood and husband's celebration of their 'precious miracle' was so sweet The couple are proud parents to two boys

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated sweet family news recently with the most adorable social media message.

The couple rang in their youngest son Jacob's third birthday with some heartfelt words - and you should see the cake!

Carrie posted a photo of the enormous Paw Patrol creation along with some thoughtful words.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's sons dance together at her concert

"My sweet baby is 3," she wrote. "Where do the years go??? He and his buddies had fun @defynashville and got all sugared up on the deliciousness that was almost too cute to eat from @iveycakestore! Our hearts are even more full than our bellies celebrating our precious miracle, Jake!!! God is good."

Her fans rushed to comment and said: "Wow that Cake it's sumthin' else ain't it?" and a friend who attended the party wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to that precious little man! I can’t believe he is already three.

Carrie chose a fabulous Paw Patrol themed cake

"Loved watching him bounce around the room with a never ending smile! That’s exactly how a bday celebration should be."

Carrie and her ice-hockey player husband are also parents to Isaiah, seven. They went through a difficult time before welcoming their youngest as Carrie suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages.

Speaking again last year of the pain she felt, Carrie admitted that she was "falling apart" on the inside, despite putting on a brave face for her family and fans.

Carrie and Mike with their oldest son Isaiah

She added: "It's not something that you ever envision yourself having to deal with."

Carrie also previously told The Guardian that while she still mourns the loss of her children, she feels forever blessed to have welcomed Jacob.

"I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point. I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby," she said.

"At the time it was awful, and it still hurts, but it's kind of like, 'OK, I have this.'"

