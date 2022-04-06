Revision essentials checklist 2022: From flashcards to highlighters, notebooks & more

Now that it's officially exam season, students across the UK will be sitting down to revise all kinds of course content. Sure, it can be a daunting and stressful task at times, but half the battle is discovering which revision methods work best for you, and what stationery you'll need to get the job done.

Whether you're a big fan of pinning flashcards up around your house or drawing colourful mindmaps in your notebook using highlighters, gel pens and more, we've created the ultimate revision essentials checklist for 2022. Shop the best stationery buys from Amazon, Paperchase, WHSmith and more. Good luck!

1. Revision cards

One of the most effective revision methods is to use flashcards. A simple strategy that works by repetition, using revision cards will create stronger connections for your memory, helping you to memorise facts quickly. This tactic also allows you to take direct control of your learning, as you get to decide which pieces of information are most valuable to you, as well as how often you revise them.

Our advice is to simply create a batch of revision cards and take them everywhere with you so friends and family can test you over and over again – after all, practice makes perfect!

Luxpad A6 Wirebound Revision & Presentation Cards (pack of 50), £1.74, Amazon

Bound Flashcards (pack of x), £7.52, Amazon

2. Highlighters

A great choice for visual learners, highlighters are effective for condensing information and picking out the most important sections of a passage. Of course, revision isn't the most exciting way to spend a day, so it's always helpful to brighten up your notes with a pop of colour – it might just give you that extra boost to keep going.

STABILO BOSS ORIGINAL Deskset Highlighters (pack of 15), £9.99, WHSmith

Pastel Highlighters, £5.50, Amazon

3. Notebook

If you're the kind of learner that likes to see all your notes in one place, then you'll definitely need a notebook. Sometimes, just writing a sentence over and over again can help you to absorb information gradually.

Luxpad A5 Wirebound Revision and Study Notebook, £4.75, Amazon

Lilac A5 Lined Pages Notebook, £6.84, Amazon

4. Diary/planner

To keep on top of your studies, why not invest in a diary or a planner? That way you can create a tailor-made revision schedule that ensures you learn each and every topic with plenty of time to spare.

Modpile Weekly Planner Pad with 50 Undated A4 Tear-Off Sheets, £7.95, Amazon

Daily Planner, £25, Papier

2022 This Is The Year Wall Planner, £12.50, Not on the High Street

5. Post-It notes

Another way to memorise information is to write key facts on Post-It notes and put them around the house, particularly in the places that you visit most, whether that's on the fridge, on a bathroom mirror, or on the wardrobe in your bedroom – the sky's the limit!

Post-it Notes (6 pads of 90 sheets), £6.69, Amazon

6. Pens

And to write down all of your notes, of course, you'll need some pens. We'd recommend opting for a mix of standard black pens as well as a mixture of different coloured pens so that you can colour-code information as you go.

Bic Cristal Original Smudge-Free Ballpoint Pens (pack of 10), £2, Amazon

Paper Mate InkJoy Pens, £3.20, Amazon

7. Maths kit

If your exam involves general maths skills, then you'll definitely want to add a basic kit to your basket.

Amazon Basics 10-Piece Maths Kit, £6.36, Amazon

8. Plastic Wallets

Whether you're travelling to a library or a coffee shop to revise, you'll want to have a few plastic wallets at hand to carry all of your notes.

Rapesco 1665 Bright Popper Wallet (pack of 10), £5.59, Amazon

9. Whiteboard

Ideal for writing down notes and practising concepts learned in class, this magnetic whiteboard will help you to create your own teaching space and all on an easily erasable and reusable surface.

ANSIO A3 42 x 30 cm Double Sided Magnetic Whiteboard Kit, £9.97, Amazon

10. Calculator

If your exam requires one, then pick up this scientific calculator in the Amazon sale.

New Casio FX-83GTX Scientific Calculator, 11.47, Amazon

11. Sticky notes

When there's a lot of reading and note-taking to be done, it's super helpful to use colour coded sticky notes to mark out particular pages and quotes.

TUPARKA 300 Pcs Sticky Tabs Sticky Notes, £3.99, Amazon

