Amber Heard's workout photos with baby daughter Oonagh will surprise you The Aquaman actress is a multitasking mom

Amber Heard is focused on being a "full-time" mom since her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp ended, and the star previously shared an insight into what life with daughter Oonagh Paige looks like.

The Aquaman actress, who has never revealed the identity of her one-year-old daughter's father, lives in the remote location of Yucca Valley, California with Oonagh and occasionally offers fans rare glimpses into their home. Branding herself a "multitasking mama", Amber revealed to fans that she incorporates her daughter into all aspects of her life, including her workouts.

One Instagram photo showed Amber, 36, rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings, holding a dumbbell in one hand and balancing her baby daughter on the other.

A follower replied: "We love to see it," while another called her a "superhero," adding a smiley face in support.

Another image saw Amber lifting Oonagh up above her head in the midst of a home fitness session.

Amber branded herself a 'multitasking mama'

The stunning photograph offered a glimpse of the Magic Mike 2 star's ultra modern abode, featuring an electric fireplace and wall-mounted TV on an industrial-style wall and floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading out to her private garden.

"Dumbbells are for sissies," she jokingly captioned the snap.

During her explosive interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC's Today show last week, Amber was asked about her plans for the future.

The Aquaman star involves daughter Oonagh Paige in all aspects of her life

"I get to be a mom full time, without having to juggle calls with lawyers," she said.

The actress revealed during the court case that she now resides in Yucca Valley, a small town in California's Mojave Desert – 120 miles east of her former home in Los Angeles.

Amber leads a quiet life in Yucca Valley, California

The town has a population of just 20,000 people and would be ideal for Amber if she is hoping to go off-grid and turn her attention to family life.

According to Dirt.com, Amber acquired her six-acre estate for $570,000 via a trust in early 2019, and it is now estimated to be worth much more.

