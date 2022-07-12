Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcome third baby boy – see adorable first photo The former Counting On star suffered a miscarriage in October

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard have shared the happy news that they are now the proud parents of three sons!

The former Counting On star and Derick announced the news of their little boy's arrival on their family blog on Monday and shared the first adorable photo of him while revealing his sweet name. "'Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16 pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long," the couple wrote.

Sharing the meaning behind his name, they added: "Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God.'" Jill and Derick also revealed why their son's moniker is extra special, explaining: "The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it's Derick’s name with 'Fre' added to the front, to make 'Fre-derick.'

"Similarly, Derick's name is a variation of his late dad's name, Rick, that his parents created by adding 'de' to the front of Rick to spell, 'de'-'rick,' literally meaning son 'of' (de) Rick. We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick's and his dad's name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick's name."

Little Frederick was expected to arrive later this month but was born early via C-section – just one day before his brother Samuel's birthday.

The family shared the first photo of Frederick on their blog (Photo: The Dillard Family)

"Both Jill and Frederick are healthy and are enjoying bonding while we look forward to bringing him home from the hospital soon!" they concluded.

In February, Jill and Derick revealed they were expecting a "rainbow baby" after sadly suffering a miscarriage last October.

"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," the two wrote on their family blog.

The couple revealed they were expecting in February

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022! We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

They teased the news on social media with a sweet black-and-white picture of themselves with their two sons, Israel, seven, and five-year-old Samuel, throwing confetti.

