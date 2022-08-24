The Cambridge's new school has special tributes to the monarchy The children will be starting in September

As a consequence of relocating, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are sending their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to a new school, Lambrook. Did you know that it has a few significant nods to royalty?

Performing Arts is a huge focus for the private co-educational school, and their building for lessons and performances is called the Diamond Jubilee Centre.

The premises was named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee and it was officially opened by Prince Edward in 2013.

They also have another space called The Queen's building, however, this one isn't named after Her Majesty, but another monarch.

The children are set to attend Lambrook School

The history section of the school's website explains: "Queen Victoria used to travel from Windsor Castle to Lambrook to watch her grandsons in plays and cricket matches. She is known to have parked her carriage [there]." Hence why the building now has that name!

As well as regal nods, there are other elements at the school which will help the Cambridge children feel right at home.

The website reveals that there are beehives on site, and the three kids will be well used to this because they also have a bee farm at their countryside home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Duchess Kate revealed all during a previous visit to the Natural History Museum in South Kensington. The royal brought along a pot of homemade honey, and explained it was a blend made by the bees at her own home.

The children will be right at home at the private school

We are sure the sporty and outgoing children will also enjoy the school's focus on activities too. Every Monday, all the pupils partake in non-academic subjects to ensure a well-rounded education.

Lambrook School is set within 52 acres of stunning grounds and other amazing features at the school include a 9-hole golf course and an on-site chapel.

