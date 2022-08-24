Audrey McGraw shares heartwarming glimpse into relationship with dad Tim The 1883 star is quite the doting father

Tim McGraw loves spending time with his family when not on the road, including his wife Faith Hill and three daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey.

Even though Audrey left home for college not too long ago, she maintains a close bond with her sisters and parents, giving her fans a little peek into her candid relationship with her dad.

The budding performer took to her social media to share a screenshot from a text exchange with Tim, catching eyes instantly with the icon she had set up for him, which looked to be a costumed photo of the country star.

However, the real attraction was their short exchange, with Tim, who she'd labeled as "Dad" with a heart emoji, responding to her by saying: "Fo sho."

The 20-year-old decided to adorably go along with her dad's sentiment, first reacting to his text with an exclamation and then echoing it back by saying "Fo sho" herself.

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

Tim and Audrey's adorable text exchange showcases their close bond

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women.

"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Tim and Faith are parents to three

However, they frequently find time to come together and celebrate each other, recently reuniting in New York for Maggie's 24th birthday.

