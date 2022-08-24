Nicole Kidman mourns loss of Patti Lomax who she played in The Railway Man movie The star paid tribute

Nicole Kidman delivered some sad news on Instagram on Wednesday when she paid her respects to Patti Lomax, the woman she played in the movie, The Railway Man.

The actress took to her stories with photos alongside Patti and wrote: "Rest in Peace Patti Lomax. She was all heart and soul."

Nicole didn't elaborate on her cause of death but fans also took to Twitter to pay tribute.

The star took on the role in the 2013 movie which detailed the harrowing story of Eric Lomax who survived torture and deprivation during his time as a prisoner of war in Thailand under Japanese rule.

Eric - who was played by Colin Firth - was eventually rescued from his torment and post-traumatic stress years later through the love of his wife Patti.

After Eric's death she spoke to The Herald and said she hoped the film would make a contribution to the end of the use of torture around the world.

Nicole paid tribute to Patti with a sweet post

"Eric was desperately upset that the US government gave permission for water boarding to be used and what the film could do is open up a bit of a debate," she said. "It's one thing the public being told that these terrible things go on, but it's seeing what happens that can change things."

Nicole's tribute comes shortly after she paid her respects to someone else very special in her life, the late Olivia Newton-John.

The Australian actress and her musician husband, Keith Urban, took to their respective Instagram accounts and posted the same two images, one of the couple beaming for the camera while posing with a smiling Olivia, and another of Nicole and Olivia sharing a sweet embrace.

Nicole and her husband Keith Urban also recently paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Captioning the photos, they both penned: "Livvie brought the most divine light into the world… so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness... and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you - Keith and Nic."

The Grease star passed away "peacefully" at her California ranch surrounded by family and friends. She was just 73. Olivia fought breast cancer three times and was first diagnosed in 1992, aged just 44. Her cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017.

