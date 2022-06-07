Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie has a scooter – parents, here’s why you need one too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Royal fans might remember Kate Middleton saying how much Prince George loved his scooter when he was a toddler… Well, now the future King's cousin Archie is following in his speedy footsteps!

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived back in California after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pictures surfaced of their staff unloading baggage from their private jet.

Atop one of the cases was a foldable, three-wheeled scooter – which seemingly, Archie loves so much he couldn’t bear to leave it behind while the family made their trip to the UK for the Queen’s birthday celebrations.

Foldable three-wheel scooter, £49.99 / $54.97, Amazon

It’s something I can understand – my five-year-old daughter has an identical model and she loves it so much she’s named it. (Simon, in case you were wondering)

It’s a godsend on the school run, cutting the journey time in half – and makes sure me (and the dog) get some exercise whenever we’re out as we have to brisk walk to keep up with her.

The great thing about these types of scooters is that they fold in half, so you can easily slip them into a generous sized tote bag for the return journey home after the school run – or if your little one decides they need a rest (not that that’s happened to us yet!)

Safety helmet ages 3-13, £18.99 / $21.37, Amazon

The three wheels make them super sturdy, so nasty falls are less likely – and they help improve your little one’s strength and balance.

Since the handles are extendible, it effectively grows with your child – The Amazon model above is suitable from three years to eight – and if that isn’t value for money, I don’t know what is!

And the light-up wheels are always going to be a massive hit!

Micro Mini Led Deluxe Light Up Scooter Aqua, £84.95 / $104.99, Amazon

George was a Micro Scooter fan – these are slightly more expensive but good for ages two to five…

Whichever model you choose, just make sure you invest in a helmet – safety first! And be warned – if your child is anything like mine, they’ll want to take their scooter to bed at the end of the day!

