Neil Patrick Harris and daughter Harper pose in adorable beach photo during fun day out The Uncoupled star is such a doting dad!

Neil Patrick Harris is a proud father-of-two and loves nothing more than spending time with his twins Harper and Gideon, 11.

MORE: Heidi Klum's daughter Leni reunites with dad Seal amid heartbreaking change

The How I Met Your Mother star shares his children with husband David Burtka, who shared an adorable photo of Neil and Harper during a day out on the beach over the weekend.

The father-daughter duo posed on the beach in front of the clear ocean, and looked happy and relaxed.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Neil Patrick Harris in Netflix's Uncoupled

David captioned the picture: "Papa daughter love.. I love these two so much." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many commenting on just how grown up Harper looked.

MORE: Mark Harmon makes unexpected confession about marriage and private life

MORE: Michael Weatherly shares rare vacation photo with his son

"Stop it she's huge!" one wrote, while another commented: "Gosh, she's so grown up!" A third added: "Woww she's growing up so fast!"

Neil and David are raising their twins in New York City and it sounds like they have an idyllic childhood.

Neil Patrick Harris and daughter Harper on the beach

Earlier in the year, David was recognised for his services to the Hudson River Parks in NYC by his good friend, Mary Guiliani, author and founder of Mary Guiliani Catering and Events.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston wows in gothic look in throwback photo

During the event, Mary gave an incredible insight into David's life away from the spotlight, revealing just what fathers he and Neil are, and how fun it is for their twin's friends to go and visit their home.

So much so, Mary said, that she has to bribe her children to leave.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are doting parents

In the heartfelt speech, she said: "As a father, it has been an honor to watch him bring his incredibly sophisticated and yet completely child-friendly grace into his home, providing all of that 'playground know how' and wonderment to Harper, Gideon and also Neal, whether it’s cooking up one of his delicious meals or setting the coziest, most charming event under the stars, truly embodying the lesson that anything is possible with love and hard work."

David and Neil are parents to twins Harper and Gideon

Mary added that David is "honest, kind, brave, talented, funny and of course a little mischievous but truly the best kind of pal – the sort of friend that a kid dreams of making at a park."

Describing the chef as having an "enormous, inclusive heart knows no boundaries," and being "the first person to run to help you if you fall and scratch your knee but also be the first person to clap with delight when you swing the highest," Mary added that David will "always has the best snacks, usually picked fresh from his garden."

She concluded her speech by telling her friend: "David, I truly believe this world is so much kinder with you walking around in it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.