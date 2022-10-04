Lara Spencer shares unearthed photos of daughter Kate on milestone birthday The ABC star is reflecting on time gone by

Lara Spencer is in a state of disbelief as she took to social media to celebrate the fact that her daughter, Katharine 'Kate' Haffenreffer, had turned 18.

The Good Morning America star was clearly overwhelmed to see her kids grow up so fast and was proud of the young adult Kate had become.

She split up her birthday tribute posts on Instagram into an incredible 18, showcasing different stages of her daughter's life at different ages.

In the first, she attached the lengthiest message against photographs of a young Kate helping her mom host the Miss America pageant.

"Today is Kate's 18th birthday," Lara penned. "Going through the thousands of photos I have of my incredible girl makes my heart ache---with love and nostalgia and all the things that moms and dads feel seeing their babies grow up.

"Thankfully I have a job that has allowed me to bring my kids with me on adventures near and far. We have so many amazing memories, and I cherish each and every one.

"So in honor of you Kate, here's the first of 18 special memories."

Lara kicked off a major celebration for her daughter's 18th birthday

She followed that up with another set of the two out in Newport, with Kate carrying around a giant net as Lara wrote: "Happy 18th Birthday to the #1 water drinker in the family :).

"I love you, future tall nugget. I still had a few inches on you here...but not for long. Newport RI 2012."

Lara then flashed forward to a much older Kate attending the Country Music Awards with her just a few months ago, acting as the GMA social media coordinator.

"Kate as our GMA/CMA social media coordinator (shout out to @lukecombs) and finding out Nashville would make a pretty awesome place to go to college.

The GMA star is celebrating Kate through 18 social media tributes

"Happy 18th Birthday to my most favorite sidekick. Looking forward to many good times with you at Vandy," she said, referencing the school Kate will eventually be leaving home for come next year.

