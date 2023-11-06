ABC star Lara Spencer glows in sheer lace gown at intimate wedding for rarely-seen step-daughter

Lara Spencer was in full doting step-mom mode over the weekend as she jetted off to Tennessee with her husband Richard McVey for a special family occasion.

The Good Morning America anchor, 54, and her MarketAxess CEO husband, 64, celebrated the wedding of Richard's daughter with members of their family.

Richard is a dad to three grown daughters from his first marriage, although their names are not known. Lara is a mom as well to son Duff, 21, and daughter Katharine, 19.

Lara Spencer's Family Life Explored

She was previously married to real estate broker David Haffenreffer from 2000-2015, with whom she shares her two children. Lara and Richard tied the knot in 2018.

Lara kicked off wedding weekend with a peek at the first night of affairs, posing for photos from a rooftop bar while dressed in leather, with skintight pants, a matching jacket, and turtleneck sweater.

"Rick's daughter's wedding weekend – night one. Rooftop at the Thompson-Nashville," she captioned her post, receiving a barrage of heart and flame emojis from fans.

© Instagram Lara and Richard from the latter's daughter's wedding

"A TN kinda night. Sunset Rehearsal dinner in Franklin, then off to Leiper's Fork Distillery for an incredible country live music welcome/kickoff. #GandJ," she wrote alongside a second post further into the proceedings.

This time, Lara was joined by Katharine at the affair, and she opted to switch up her look for a more Tennessee appropriate ensemble – an intricate knit knee-length dress with a large belt and a cowboy hat.

Fans inundated the ABC News host with comments like: "Can you stop being so dang photogenic! You always brighten up my day," and: "Looking beautiful…enjoy the adventure."

© Instagram They celebrated the special occasion in Tennessee

For the final set of photos, Lara looked drop-dead gorgeous in an opulent emerald green satin gown with a black semi-sheer lace underlay that cinched in at her waist.

She styled it with delicate touches of makeup and jewelry, accessorizing with a pair of large sunglasses to beat the Tennessee sun, while her husband looked quite smart in a classic tuxedo.

Lara shared other photos of attendees at the wedding, including Richard with his college friends, some of the beautiful details from the venue, including an entire open-air space covered in twinkling lights, plus the touching father-daughter dance to cap it off.

© Instagram Lara's daughter Katharine, who is attending college close by at Vanderbilt University, was also in attendance

"A picture perfect day. The father of the bride beaming w pride; wonderful friends; college best friends giving a big O-H; the details and setting simply perfect; last minute notes before his toast; and a perfect 10 on the dancefloor," Lara gushed.

Her co-anchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton left a comment which read: "Congrats to RMV and all! Beautiful!" while fellow ABC colleague Deborah Roberts also deemed her "beautiful" with a few heart emojis.

Other followers left adoring responses like: "Congratulations!!! I love everything about this. The lights above the venue are beyond!!!" and: "Congratulations to the bride & groom. Love your gorgeous dress," plus: "Congratulations all, pictures are gorgeous."

