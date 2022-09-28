Lara Spencer shares photos of celebration from lavish Connecticut home The ABC star lives the quiet life

Lara Spencer may work in the heart of New York City at the Good Morning America studios, but when not on the clock, she loves retreating to her lavish home away from the hustle.

She lives in a beautiful Connecticut home with her husband Richard McVey and daughter Katharine, who is soon about to head for college.

VIDEO: GMA's Lara Spencer's sofa never ends

The TV star provided another glimpse into beautiful home with a slew of sun-soaked photographs from a birthday celebration for her friend.

Her friend Linda held aloft the birthday cake while sitting on a comfy sofa laden with cushions that presided over their deck.

The deck area certainly seemed to be basking in the light of dusk and made for a serene location to simply sit and collect oneself at the end of the day.

It also made for a great display for the birthday girl's cake, which comically read: "It's Not Linda's Birthday," specially made by another friend of Lara's.

Lara celebrated her friend's birthday at her Connecticut home

Another picture, which saw the two of them embracing, even provided a tiny glimpse into Lara's kitchen, filled with steel appliances and wood cabinets.

And of course, a glimpse into her home wouldn't be complete with a photograph of her adorable dog, Riva, who sat on her sofa inside the house, complete with more cushions.

"When your dear friend is 'over' celebrating her birthday..... Nanette from @stupidgoodcake comes up with an unbelievable UNBirthday cake," she wrote.

"We know - It's NOT your birthday Linda. We are totally not celebrating. As the cake says–'Nothing to see here, folks'. Lemon vanilla coconut cake that will have everyone wishing it wasn't their birthday."

She recently visited her son Duff at his university

Fans quickly began sending a barrage of heart emojis their way as one wrote: "This is the best!!!" and another said: "That's so funny! Happy Un-birthday!"

The celebration comes just days after Lara was reunited with her son Duff at his university, where she paid him a visit for Parents Weekend.

