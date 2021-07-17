Geri Horner shares sweet picture of son Monty – and he's got a special friend How sweet!

Geri Horner is a doting mum to two children, daughter Bluebell, 15, and son Monty, four, and on Friday, the star shared some adorable pictures of her young son.

MORE: The Spice Girls' epic homes revealed: Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel C and more

She also introduced fans to one of Monty's friends, a young donkey, that had been called Charlie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner films inside mammoth garden with son Monty

The former Spice Girls singer uploaded a clip of Charlie, as she called him "lovely" and showered the cute animal with kisses.

She then uploaded a picture of Monty in an army-style jeep, with Charlie on the other side attempting to get a look in.

"Hope you have a lovely Friday evening," the star wrote. "From Monty and Charlie."

The shots were taken in the expansive garden at Geri's Banbury home that she shares with husband Christian Horner.

She has given plans plenty of glimpses inside her Oxfordshire home, and it even features a farm where Geri has raised some donkeys.

Monty had a very special friend

Last year, she revealed that one of the donkeys, Betsy, was pregnant and the animal gave birth last August. Given the foal's small stature, it's very likely that Charlie is Betsy's son.

MORE: Geri Horner has the best response after Emma Bunton marries Jade Jones

MORE: Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell cause a stir with iconic photo for major milestone

Last month, with her husband away at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the 48-year-old enjoyed a beautiful day in with her two children.

The family unit took to their expansive garden for some fun outside, including a trip down the slide, which ended in a bump for Geri.

The singer also picked Monty up and spun him around by his arms, with the pair nearly colliding with the family dog!

"Bump," Geri wrote as she went down the slide. "Monty, don't push me," she cautioned as she prepared to go down and through her daughter's legs.

Geri showered Charlie with kisses

But while she managed to pull off the stunt, she landed with a bit of a thud and knocked her head on the bottom of the slide.

"Dizzy!?" she posted as she spun Monty around, with the youngster asking for more despite a breathless Geri admitting she "can't".

Her final snap of the family's day together saw her and Monty walking towards a flock of sheep, as she captioned the snap: "Friends?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.