Amy Schumer reveals devastating details of son Gene's hospitalization: 'Hardest week of my life'

In the midst of one of her most exciting career comebacks, Amy Schumer's life got briefly turned upside down, with her week becoming one of the "hardest" of her life.

The comedian faced one of the scariest moments one can experience as a parent, seeing your child sick and hospitalized.

She revealed that just as she was meant to be rehearsing for her Saturday Night Live appearance, her son Gene was diagnosed with RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, and had to be rushed to the emergency room.

Amy took to Instagram to detail the incredibly hard time she had juggling both her career and her son's health scare, writing: "This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV."

RSV has become one of the biggest threats parents of young children have been facing, with a massive surge impacting families and hospitals. In her post, the actress wrote: "Shout out to all the parents going through this right now."

Explaining how she managed her busy week with the unexpected health news, she said: "I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn't have been more supportive," adding that: "My son is home and better."

In a sweet shout-out to the longtime cast and crew at SNL, she said: "The reason this show is so fun to do isn't actually the performance or the show itself. It's getting to spend time with the people there. The cast and the writers of course but the people who are behind the scenes making it run [smoothly] are my favorite."

She added: "Lorne [Michaels] has assembled the most talented people with the kindest hearts. Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us."

Amy shared a slew of backstage and behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her performance, which saw her get transformed into a variety of looks for her hilarious sketches.

Fans and celebrities alike took to the comments section to show support, writing: "So glad the little guy is alright, and that your people held you through it," and: "The juggle is so real. You crushed," as well as: "Wellness to the little dude. You were great last night!"

