Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines' husband Chip reveals warning to son Drake ahead of college move: 'Don't even come home'

Over two months after seeing their son Drake off at college, Joanna and Chip Gaines are still adjusting to life without their firstborn.

The Fixer Upper stars and Magnolia Network founders are the parents of five children, those being Drake, 18, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay, 13, and little Crew, five.

In a new interview with Jenna Bush Hager and her sister Barbara Bush on the Fourth Hour of Today (aka Today with Hoda and Jenna), the couple spoke about how they dealt with their oldest leaving the nest.

Joanna Gaines' sons share glimpse inside her family's home

Speaking from their home in Waco, Texas, Joanna, 45, said: "This year, the dynamic has been crazy as the 18-year-old goes off to college."

Jenna, herself a mom-of-three, asked: "Did y'all cry?" to which Joanna responded: "I did," but Chip, 48, retorted: "I would've cried if the boy had stayed any longer."

Pointing to the former First Daughters, he added: "I showed him some clips of y'alls college experience, and I was like 'If you're not like these girls, boy don't even come home!'"

Jenna and Barbara notoriously made headlines when they were in college in 2001 at the University of Texas at Austin, just after their dad George W. Bush was elected President.

They were both arrested on alcohol-related charges twice within the span of five weeks and months later, Jenna was charged with misdemeanor for attempting to use a fake ID. However, both have since spoken openly about their youth and reflected on their changed lives.

MORE: Joanna Gaines teases brand new TV show on Magnolia Network: All we know

"I do think failure for kids is important," Jenna remarked as Barbara and Joanna were left in hysterics by Chip's logic.

© Getty Images The couple are parents of five

In the Winter 2023 issue of the Magnolia Journal, released last week, Joanna reflected on Drake's departure and the way it had altered the dynamic of their family home.

"When we dropped off our oldest son at college this fall, I did what I imagine most mothers do when their firstborn leaves the nest: counted the days until Christmas break," she penned.

MORE: Joanna Gaines and husband Chip 'can't wait' as they count down to huge moment involving family and fans

"Four months. Nineteen Saturday mornings. I knew we'd get to see him on weekends here and there, but as we pulled away from his new home – all of us quietly uncertain about how much might've just changed forever – I already knew I'd long for more than quick stop-ins and a load of laundry to do."

© Instagram Their oldest, Drake, left the family nest for college this August

She continued: "It's not that life inside the Gaines house has changed all that drastically since our oldest moved out. Still, I want this upcoming break to give him a chance to fall back into that flow.

MORE: Joanna Gaines looks phenomenal in tiny mini skirt in celebratory photo – wait 'til you see her shoes

"Into conversations we'd left open, into inside jokes he'd shared with his brothers, even falling back into his favorite chair. I want to hear that life pouring in and out of every room and conversation. And I want Drake to feel as if the impression he's made in our home remained even when he didn't."

© Instagram "Where hearts are light, life pours out. And like a current, once it starts to flow, the next right thing to do is let it carry you."

Joanna spoke of the "connections" that had been created between the siblings that she hoped would remain throughout their time spent together and apart. She ended her essay with: "Where hearts are light, life pours out. And like a current, once it starts to flow, the next right thing to do is let it carry you."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.