Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana's ultra-rare appearances in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary The royal children are growing up fast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana featured in all three episodes of their Netflix docuseries.

The royal couple are in control of the footage and images they share of their offspring, and here are the best photos seen on screen…

WATCH: The couple's children feature in the Netflix show

Archie and Lilibet in episode 1

Lilibet being pushed in pram

In one clip, Archie was seen running up a hill while Lilibet was being pushed in pram by her father Harry.

Pregnant Meghan Markle

Another candid moment was a selfie taken by Meghan showing her cute baby bump when she was pregnant with Lilibet, and Archie can be seen lying down on her bump.

Baby Archie with Princess Diana photo

The royal couple revealed the poignant black-and-white photograph they had of Princess Diana up in Archie's nursery when he was younger. A video clip showed Meghan Markle holding the little one and explaining who Diana was.

Meghan Markle hand in hand with son Archie

In a shot taken inside the grounds of Harry and Meghan's extraordinary backyard, Meghan was seen hand-in-hand with her son Archie, perhaps on the way to feed his chickens, one of their favourite pastimes together.

Prince Harry cuddling Archie under an umbrella

Prince Harry beamed underneath a green umbrella as he cuddled up with his son Archie, who was wearing a knitted hooded jumper complete with bear ears. How adorable!

Archie's birthday party

The royal couple included a photo of Archie's birthday party where the tot could be seen in a high chair with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland looking on in delight.

Archie and Lilibet in episode 2

Meghan kissing Lilibet

A sweet mother-and-son moment was captured on film where a young Lilibet reaches in to kiss her mother Meghan on the lips.

Prince Harry birdwatching with Archie

The royal shared a special moment with his son, observing hummingbirds up close, but while Harry was taken aback by the wildlife, Archie was more concerned with his dirty shoes. Parents Harry and Meghan couldn't help but giggle over their son's nonchalant reaction.

Meghan reading to Archie

A black-and-white photo of Meghan reading to Archie when he's a bit older was also included in episode two. The toddler sat on his mum's lap wearing a dinosaur jumper and showcasing his impressive curly locks.

Archie in episode 3

Archie on dad Prince Harry's shoulders

An image shared in episode two shows Archie, wearing a blue hat and matching Crocs, as he sits on dad Harry's shoulders in a sweet father-son moment.

