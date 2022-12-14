Catherine Zeta-Jones sparks reaction with photo of rarely seen stepson The actress is married to Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones sparked a sweet fan reaction after she penned a heartfelt tribute to her stepson, Cameron Douglas.

To mark his birthday, the 53-year-old Chicago star posted a pair of touching photos shining a light on their close bond. Catherine noted in the caption: "Happy Birthday to my amazing stepson @cameronmorrelldouglas Love you always Cam," followed by a red heart emoji.

Reacting to his stepmom's birthday tribute, Cameron remarked: "Thank you Catherine… so thoughtful of you. I love you," followed by a red heart emoji.

Catherine's fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "He looks so much like his Dad!" whilst a second penned: "Omg, he's the carbon copy of his father."

Catherine took to social media with a touching message

"Happy Birthday! SO handsome!" gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Love this photo! Happy Birthday Cam!"

Cameron is 78-year-old Michael's only child with his first wife Diandra Luker; the former couple were married from 1977 until 1995. He has two half-siblings – Dylan Michael, 20, and Carys Zeta, 17, from Michael's marriage to Catherine.

Cameron was previously sentenced to five years in prison for drug-related offences in 2010, but his term was extended further after he admitted to smuggling drugs into jail. He was placed in solitary confinement from 2012 until 2014 and was released to a halfway house in August 2016.

Cameron and Viviane share two children together

Michael's son has since found love with his partner Viviane Thibes. The couple are proud parents to their two young children, Lua Izzy, five, and Ryder, two.

Catherine's touching update comes after the actress made a series of candid confessions regarding her 25-year marriage to Michael.

Michael and Catherine tied the knot in 2000

In an eye-opening interview with The Telegraph, Catherine, 53, explained how their relationship is far from perfect. She admitted: "It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day."

She went on to say: "I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure! But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more – I'll put it up for resale."

