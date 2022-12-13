Catherine Zeta-Jones shares incredible view of 12-acre garden at $4.7m NY home The Wednesday actress lives with her husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a rare glimpse at her incredible garden in the stunning $4.7 million home she shares with her husband Michael Douglas in Irvington, New York.

The Wednesday actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share the spectacular photo, revealing her outdoor space looks more like a national park than a garden. The 12-acre estate has even been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester [County]".

The image showed off an abundance of large trees surrounded by never-ending lawns and a maze-like patio underneath cast-iron railings attached to a balcony above.

Captioning the photo, Catherine wrote: "When 'OCD' is in perfect harmony. The snow flurries rest around my patio slabs in just the right place, ahhhh…."

It's not the first photo Catherine has shared of her garden, but it is the first to reveal how extensive it truly is.

Previous pictures she has shared on social media have revealed that the garden boasts views of The Hudson River and even has its own bridge and tunnel.

Catherine shared a glimpse at her spectacular garden

There is also an outdoor summer house, an outdoor kitchen, as well as a spacious dining area with a chandelier light hanging overhead their perfectly styled table.

As well as a spacious garden, Catherine and Michael's eight-bedroom property also features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness room, a wood-paneled library, and a games room.

The couple moved into the home after downsizing from their 15,000-square-foot mansion in Westchester County, which they reportedly sold for almost $20.5 million.

Catherine shares the home with husband Michael and their kids

The family has an extensive property portfolio and also own luxury homes in Bermuda, Spain, and Canada, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

Last year, they listed their Central Park West apartment for a cool $21.5 million. The top-floor apartment was originally 15 rooms but was reconfigured into nine larger spaces.

It offers high ceilings, mahogany pocket doors, twin wood-burning fireplaces, and spectacular views of Central Park.

