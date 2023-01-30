Meghan Trainor is pregnant with second child - see sweet baby scan Meghan Trainor is expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor has just announced that she and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their second child together!

The Made You Look hitmaker shared the heartwarming announcement on Instagram on Monday. Looking like an old-school Hollywood filmstar in the kitsch photo, Meghan styled an off-the-shoulder orange knit sweater and bejewelled sunglasses. Her blonde mane was teased into an elegant up-do, as she kissed a reel of scans from a recent ultrasound.

"BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER," the star shared to her 16.2 million Instagram followers, tagging in her beau and adding a love-face emoji.

Meghan opened up to PEOPLE magazine about her joyous pregnancy news, telling the outlet that it's a "blessing" to be pregnant again with Daryl.

Meghan Trainor is expecting her second child

"I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!" Meghan added.

Fans were quick to flood the comments of Meghan's post with messages of excitement and well wishes. "Congrats friends!!!!" gushed Mandy Moore, as actor Cameron Mcleod wrote: "LET'S GOOOOOOO YOU MAKE THE CUTEST SPY BABIES EVER."

Who is Meghan Trainor's husband?

Meghan began dating Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara back in 2016, though it wasn't long before Daryl popped the question. The couple got engaged in 2017, marrying shortly after in an intimate ceremony held in the backyard of their L.A. home.

Daryl and Meghan tied the knot at their L.A. home

Sharing photographs of their stunning nuptials on Instagram, Meghan penned: "Can’t believe I found you again ... never letting you go."

Who is Meghan Trainor's son?

The All About That Bass songstress welcomed her son Riley Sabara into the world on 8 February 2021.

Sadly, the star experienced "terrifying" complications at Riley's birth. During an appearance on the Today show, the new mom told interviewers that she only got to see him for "one second" before they took him away. "That was probably the worst part," she revealed.

Riley experienced complications at birth

The pop singer added: "But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

Meghan opened up about her baby's sweet name in an interview with HELLO! back in November.

The Voice UK judge said: "We have a name that we had since before I even got pregnant, like when we were trying to get pregnant, and it worked for any gender ever so it is his name and I am proud of it," she revealed.

