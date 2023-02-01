Hoda Kotb shares delight over latest celebrity baby announcement in heartfelt video The NBC News star couldn't have been more thrilled

Hoda Kotb has never been one to hold back on being her most authentic self regardless of whether she's on-screen or off.

A recent moment on the Today Show certainly caught a very genuine side of the anchor as a surprise baby announcement from a celebrity left her shocked and delighted. Catch the heartfelt moment in the video below!

WATCH: Hoda Kotb's on-air reaction to surprise baby announcement

Loading the player...

Hoda is herself a mom to daughters Haley and Hope, sharing them with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, although she has expressed her desire to adopt a third child.

Speaking to People for a cover story last year, she said: "It's definitely in the universe for me.

MORE: Hoda Kotb moves fans to tears as she reflects on her father's passing

TRENDING NOW: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen shares sweet tribute to co-star following show cancellation

"I feel like whatever is meant to be is meant to be. But I know a few things. I have love and time, and we have an open space."

Hoda continued: "Every time I see a child who needs something or read about a child, my heart's breaking. I'm like, I know if we could invite them into our home just what it would mean. Not just for the child, but for us."

Meghan announced the news of her pregnancy with photos of the sonogram

Having adopted both her daughters while already in her 50s, the NBC star spoke of the importance of her family, regardless of the age.

"Family to me is everything— and having one of my own is something I never thought I'd have," she explained.

MORE: Hoda Kotb's high school reunion and throwback photo seriously delights co-stars

ALSO POPULAR: Lara Spencer sends supportive message to GMA co-star following 'challenging' experience

"I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister. I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me!

"It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope. They fell asleep on me yesterday after having meltdowns, and I sang to them, and in that moment I was just thinking to myself, 'I get to feel these things. We get to have this together.'

The Today star is already a mom-of-two

She concluded: "It blows my mind that I get to have this adorable little family that's just right for me."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.