Amanda Owen stuns in rare selfie with mini-me daughter Clemmy

Self-proclaimed 'Yorkshire Shepherdess' Amanda Owen delighted fans on Sunday with a string of new photos featuring her lookalike daughter, Clemmy.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star, 48, shared a carousel of heartwarming snapshots documenting life on her sprawling Yorkshire farm.

Among the pictures, Amanda posted several amusing shots of her youngster getting up close and personal with Ciara the cow.

"Clem & Ciara mooooove closer. [cow and girl emoji] #yorkshire #cow #moo," Amanda captioned the photos.

The duo were all smiles

Elsewhere, Amanda included a radiant mother-daughter selfie – and it's safe to say, the duo share an uncanny resemblance. Clemmy stood out from the crowd in a smart red jacket, whilst doting mum Amanda opted for a chic moss-green coat, a tousled up-do and a pair of twisted earrings.

Fans were quick to notice their resemblance, with one writing: "She is growing up so fast, she is just a mini you," whilst a second remarked: "Clem looks so much like Reuben in these photos."

The TV star is a mum-of-nine

"Just love Clem. Always entertaining," chimed in a third, and a fourth simply added: "You have one beautiful family."

The newly-single shepherdess, who split from her husband Clive of 22 years last year, is a devoted mother of nine. Aside from Clemmy, Amanda and Clive share Raven, Reuben, Annas, Edith, Miles, Sidney, Nancy and Violet.

In an interview with MailOnline, Amanda said: "I'm just getting on with my life as an independent woman, looking after the kids and my sheep."

Amanda lives on a remote farm

Clarifying that no third party was involved in the breakdown of her marriage, she added: "There was nobody involved in the break up with Clive and I don't understand why this is being suggested.

"I'm not a wallflower and I'm not over-sensitive, but a lot of things said about me are being taken out of context. I'm living a fantastic life doing what I really love."

She concluded by adding: "It's been a very amicable split and we continue to work together. Everybody in the family is happy with the way things have turned out."

