Pierce Brosnan's wife steals the show in sheer dress as she celebrates towering son's 27th birthday with family

It may have been her son's birthday, but all eyes were on Keely Shaye Brosnan when she celebrated Dylan's big day with her family.

Keely took to Instagram this week with a selection of photos with husband, Pierce Brosnan, and their sons, Dylan and Paris.

Wishing her firstborn a happy 27th birthday, Keely shared a series of images including one in which she wore a striking, sheer dress as she enjoyed a meal with her family.

Keely looked incredibly youthful with a glowing complexion and content expression. She wrote a heartfelt caption for her son who was towering over her in another photo with his mom. "Happy 27th Birthday to the kindest, tenderest, most amazing human. I'm so proud to be your mama @dylan_brosnan. Thank you for taking me on this phenomenal journey called motherhood. I love you to the moon and back …with all my heart."

While Dylan now stands tall, Keely also gave a glimpse into their childhood with sweet photos of him as a young kid.

Fans adored the insight into their life and commented: "So beautiful; a loving family is worth more than the secrets of the Gods," and, "He is lucky to have you as his mamma," while others wrote: "Gorgeous! Good job mom," and, "wonderful family."

Dylan, who is a model and musician, graduated from USC School of Cinematic Arts back in 2020. Paris, 22, reportedly studied film at Loyola Marymount University.

© Getty Pierce and Keely with their sons Dylan and Paris

Last year, Dylan produced a short film looking back on his dad's career in art. He also reflected on Pierce's early life, which inspired his love for painting.

In an interview with E!, Dylan and Paris, opened up about their relationship with their father and says he has helped them forge their own paths in the industry.

"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, as he addressed the conversation surrounding 'nepo babies' in Hollywood, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way".

© Instagram Pierce and Keely are still happily married

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," the 22-year-old added. "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

Keely and Pierce have been married for 22 years and the 007 actor is thankful to have her continued love and support, telling Fox News: "She allows me to go out into the wild blue yonder and do what I do as a man, as an actor, [she] always has."

© Instagram/Keely Shaye-Brosnan Pierce with Keely and their sons who are now grown up

Discussing how they keep the spark in the marriage through the ups and downs, he added: "We like each other a lot. We love each other a lotAnd we've been down the road, and we've seen many, many hardships as families do, as we all do.

"But watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey," he continued of Keely, who he first met in 1994. "To watch each other change, whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart."

