Being 60 suits Keely Shaye Brosnan who looked absolutely stunning in a new photo with her dashing sons.

Giving a snapshot of their personal life away from the cameras, the wife of Pierce Brosnan posted a photo of herself dining out with Paris, 23, and Dylan, 27.

In the photo, the proud mom was sitting between her grown sons at a table and with her glowing complexion fans could be forgiven for thinking Keely was decades younger.

Both of the young men wore leather jackets and put an arm around their mom as they posed for the happy photo.

She went on to post more images of her youngest to celebrate his 23rd birthday. The heartfelt caption read: "Happy 23rd birthday Pairs. You have enlivened our lives from the moment you arrived."

The family are incredibly close and as Keely and Pierce's children navigate their careers and futures, they have the support of their famous parents.

© Instagram/Keely Shaye-Brosnan Pierce's family are celebrating their son's 23rd birthday

While both have made a mark in the modeling world - Dylan has had campaigns with the likes of YSL and Burberry and walked in numerous catwalk shows for other big designer brands - they also have other interests.

Dylan is also carving out a career as a musician and Paris has inherited his father's passion for art.

© Getty Images Keely and Pierce have been married since 2001

He's called his dad his "biggest source of inspiration," and told Sketch Yourself: "I've been surrounded by art my entire life. Whether it be watching my dad paint, painting with my brother [Dylan Thomas Brosnan], going to museums, or looking through art books; I've always been drawn to art in the way that you can be vulnerable with your emotions and communicate things that you can't necessarily with words."

Pierce and Keely have been married since 2001, but she recently revealed her James Bond actor husband still makes her "swoon".

© Getty The family are extremely close

Keely shared a photo of Pierce with his some of his artwork laid out in front of him and gushed over his talent.

She captioned the sweet Valentine's Day post: "Your laughter is music to my ears, your artistry never ceases to amaze me, and you still make my heart swoon. Thank you for accompanying me on this remarkable journey. It is a joy to share my life with you."

On their 22nd wedding anniversary, Pierce had equally wonderful things to say about his wife when he told Fox News the secret to their happy marriage.

"We like each other a lot," he said. "We love each other a lot. And we've been down the road, and we've seen many, many hardships as families do, as we all do," before adding: "But watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey."

