Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughter's unexpected reaction to newborn sibling - and it's so relatable The Hollywood couple share four children

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are doting parents to four children, and are known to be notoriously private when it comes to their family life.

However, every now and then the celebrity couple - whose incredible love story is revealed in the video below - share details into their lives - and it's never dull!

Back when their daughter Betty - now three - was born, Blake shared a hilarious story about her daughter Inez's reaction to the newborn.

During an interview on Jimmy Fallon in January 2020, the Hollywood star explained: " It's been a bit of a tough adjustment in our house but it's good. I mean, I have two other daughters. My oldest is very into the baby but my middle child, eh, not so much."

The actress then joked: "We're thinking of keeping her." On Inez's relationship with her then newborn sibling, Blake added: "She sort of pretends to play with her. So, like, in the beginning, our oldest is loving on her, she's very maternal. And then, our middle daughter just keeps away from her."

No doubt Inez, now six, is a loving big sister to both Betty and her newborn sibling, whose name and gender has yet to be revealed. Blake and Ryan - who are also parents to eight-year-old James - welcomed their fourth child earlier in the year, but announced it in the most subtle way.

Blake Lively is now a doting mom to four children - pictured during her fourth pregnancy

Blake had shared a photo of herself on Instagram, showing the A Simple Favor actress visibly without her baby bump, alluding in her caption that it was a recent snap and that she had "been busy."

Ryan was asked about his fourth child during an appearance at the CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl.

When asked about the gender of their baby, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement."

The actor has definitely been just as dedicated to keeping his children out of the spotlight as Blake has, despite his constant presence on social media.

Speaking of life at home since, he continued: "It's a zoo over here. This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are notoriously private about their family life

He added: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

While he didn't divulge any details about their new child's name, which fans speculate may have come courtesy of close friend Taylor Swift, or birth, he did state that he and Blake are "very excited" about the newborn.

