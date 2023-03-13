Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters left in utter disbelief following outing with famous parents The Hollywood couple recently welcomed their fourth child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are so down-to-earth, that they have managed to surprise their children on more than one occasion.

The Hollywood couple - who recently welcomed their fourth child - are doting parents to James, eight, Inez, six, and three-year-old Betty, who have been largely kept out of the spotlight.

As a result, they had no idea until recently just how famous their parents were, or how well known their friends were either.

During an interview on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show in November, Ryan explained that their daughters couldn't believe it when they found out that Taylor Swift - who is like an aunt figure to them - and "almost family" was so famous.

"I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that's very, very close, almost family," he said. "Then they went to a concert one day and were like, "Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'"

Taylor is incredibly close to Ryan and Blake's family, and even featured their daughters in her song, Betty, in 2020, shortly after the arrival of the couples' third child.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters didn't realise how famous Taylor Swift was

It was in that song that Taylor subtly revealed the name of their child, whose moniker wasn't known at the time.

She did so by naming three people in the lyrics - James, Inez and Betty. Blake and Ryan enjoy announcing things on the quiet, and did just that by revealing the arrival of their fourth child in February, simply by posting a picture on the star's Instagram account showing her visibly without her baby bump.

The A Simple Favor star then alluded in her caption that it was a recent snap and that she had "been busy."

Ryan was asked about his fourth child during an appearance at the CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl.

Blake and Ryan recently announced the arrival of their fourth child

When asked about the gender of their baby, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement." The actor has definitely been just as dedicated to keeping his children out of the spotlight as Blake has, despite his constant presence on social media.

Speaking of life at home since, he continued: "It's a zoo over here. This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

He added: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

