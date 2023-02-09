Shania Twain defends her decision to pose with just a cowboy hat for new album The country-pop superstar, 57, released Queen of Me in early February

Shania Twain has been more daring and confident with her appearance than ever before, and there is good reason for that.

The country-pop superstar, 57, just released her first album in six years, Queen of Me, and with it, her most revealing album cover yet.

Ahead of the release in early February, she opened up about feeling good in her skin and embracing "new body," which gave her the confidence to bare it all and pose topless in honor of her new music.

For the cover art of her very first single from Queen of Me, Waking Up Dreaming, Shania highlighted both her stunning physique and her country roots, posing topless in just bubblegum pink, stiletto cowboy boots, a cream colored cowboy hat serving as her only cover-up.

She kept the theme going for the album's cover, in which she is seen riding a black horse, donning a complementary black ensemble: a sheer blouse with a plunging neckline, tiny black shorts, and a black cowboy hat.

When she shared a photo on Instagram of the striking cover at the end of last year, she wrote: "These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin - and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered."

The star looked fabulous in her sultry and cowgirl inspired look

She added: "I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

Speaking later on with People of the editorial vision for the album's visuals, she said: "This is me expressing my truth. I'm comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence."

Shania has been unafraid of taking on some epic transformations lately too

The Giddy Up singer said: "I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear – if you're wearing it with that, it's fashionable. I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes."

She continued: "I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating."

