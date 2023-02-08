Shania Twain dazzles in striking dress and platform knee-high boots The From This Moment On singer made an appearance on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show

There is simply no stopping Shania Twain. The singer is on a roll with the statement outfits and used her appearance on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Wednesday to debut another striking ensemble.

The 57-year-old singer was pictured in London sporting a vertically striped shirt dress that featured a midi length, a beige-brown color palette, long sleeves, a dramatic collar, and a playful seventies-style print.

Shania Twain looked sensational in the striped garment

The star layered up by slipping into an oversized leather trench coat that skimmed her shins and boasted button-down detailing, large lapels, and a matte finish.

A pair of black suede knee-high boots with a retro platform structure added an extra touch of nostalgia to Shania's vintage aesthetic.

The star layered up in a leather trench coat

Shania wore her caramel-tinged locks down loose in bouncing curls and opted for a buttery beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a nude lip, a thick flutter of mascara, and a smoky eye highlighted her youthful features.

A pair of large gold hoop earrings with twine detail glimmered in the winter sun as they peaked out from the star's glossy mane.

She returned to her roots following her dramatic red hair transformation for the 2023 Grammys

Shania's radiant appearance follows her memorable red carpet look from the 2023 Grammy Awards. For the star-studded ceremony, the singer donned one of Harris Reed's most iconic designs that consisted of some fit-and-flare trousers, a tailored, sculptural jacket, a coordinating satin corset, and a pair of retro platform heels.

All eyes, however, were on Shania's avant-garde headwear, which depicted a peculiar mushroom-shaped silhouette in the same rhinestone-encrusted spot print emblazoned on the rest of her ensemble.

The singer was joined by her husband Frédéric Thiébaud at the music award ceremony, one of his rare public appearances by her side.

While Shania and Frédéric share a loving relationship, they often choose to limit their public outings as a couple and keep their romance private.

However, the Nestle executive couldn't miss out on music's biggest night as his wife presented the award for Best Country Album during the main televised show.

