Shania Twain's husband sparks emotional reaction with rare public tribute to his wife The Queen of Me star has been married to Frédéric Thiébaud for 12 years

Shania Twain and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud recently celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary – and he still wants everyone to know how much he loves and admires his famous wife.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Frédéric shared a rare public tribute to Shania in honor of the release of her new album, Queen of Me, alongside a touching photo of the couple sweetly embracing at a red carpet event.

WATCH: Shania Twain shares candid look into date night with her husband

"I am proud beyond words of this amazing woman. Congratulations @shaniatwain on this amazing new album #Queenofme and how incredibly hard you have worked on it. You deserve all the success in the world. I love you," he penned.

Fans were overcome with emotion and quickly responded to his sentimental words, with one replying: "You are so sweet, and we are so happy she has you Fred! Thank you for taking such good care of her."

A second wrote: "Thank YOU for your support, care & love to our queen... you're the most beautiful couple that telling us out loud, love DOES exist. GOD Bless your lovely family."

A third added: "What an amazing couple! I agree, Shania deserves nothing but the best in life and to have someone adore her like you do."

Shania and her husband have been married for 12 years

Shania was previously married to record producer Robert 'Mutt' Lange from 1993 to 2008. She later found out that Mutt had been having an affair with her assistant Marie-Anne Thiébaud… who was married to her now-husband Frédéric at the time.

Shania and Frédéric supported one another through their difficult splits, and eventually, love blossomed.

Speaking of their relationship, Shania previously told People: "Frédéric Nicolas Thiébaud has been a true gift to me as a compassionate, understanding friend. An amazing love has blossomed from this precious friendship."

Shania and Frédéric had a whirlwind romance – the pair got engaged in December 2010 and tied the knot just one month later on New Year's Day in a sunset beach celebration in Puerto Rico.

