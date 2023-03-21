Gwen Stefani's son Apollo to face big change in family life after baby is born The No Doubt singer shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani's youngest son Apollo, nine, is used to being the baby of the family - but not for much longer!

The No Doubt singer's little boy is set to become an uncle for the first time any day now, as his sister, Daisy Lowe, prepares to welcome her first child.

Apollo - who turned nine in February - will have an extra special bond with the newborn too, being so close in age.

Gwen shares Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, along with 17-year-old Kingston and 14-year-old Zuma.

The Bush frontman's oldest child Daisy recently revealed on social media that she was 36 weeks pregnant, meaning that her child's arrival is imminent.

The British model is expected her baby with fiancé Jordan Saul and announced the happy news on social media back in October.

Gwen Stefani's son Apollo won't be the baby of the family for much longer!

While Daisy's baby will make her siblings uncles, her father, Gavin, will become a first-time grandfather.

No doubt Gavin will take his sons to visit their new niece or nephew in the UK once they have been born too.

Last year, Gavin shared some lovely photos featuring all four of his children to pay tribute to the "better versions" of him.

The doting father had shared the images during Daisy's visit to LA in the summer to mark Father's Day.

Gavin Rossdale's daughter Daisy Lowe's baby is due any day now

He wrote: "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. "Oh the joy they bring, and yes there's Chewy bottom left, and our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

Daisy enthused: "Always the best being with you all." It's been an exciting time for Daisy, who not only is expecting her first child, but recently got engaged too.

She announced the news in September alongside a photo of her kissing her future husband, and wrote: "We took this picture this afternoon moments before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM," she captioned the snap.

"I said f— yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be."

