Today reveals well-known replacement for Hoda Kotb as star continues to miss show - when will she return? Hoda was missing on Monday and Tuesday this week

The Today Show star Hoda Kotb is missing from the show once again, leaving her co-star Savannah Guthrie to host the programme alongside replacement Craig Melvin.

Craig, who is a news anchor and usually co-hosts the 3rd hour, took over hosting duties for the 58-year-old journalist on Tuesday morning.

This is the second day this week that Hoda has been away from her usual spot on the show as both the mom-of-two and her co-star Savannah were both absent during Monday's edition of the programme, with Sheinelle Jones and Craig filling in for the pair.

Craig Melvin stepped in for Hoda on Tuesday

So, when will Hoda return?

The broadcaster has yet to address her absence from the current affairs show, so fans will just have to wait until the star makes an announcement.

It hasn't been long since Hoda took some time off to care for her youngest daughter, Hope Catherine, who had been in the ICU.

Hoda, who was away from her role for almost two weeks at the end of February, returned to Today on 6 March, explaining that her daughter had been unwell.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a week," she said, adding: "I'm so grateful she's home, she is back home, I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely."

Savannah and Hoda were both missing from Monday's show

Meanwhile, Savannah's absence from Monday's show was explained by stand-in hosts Sheinelle and Craig, who revealed that the star was on "assignment".

Since then, the show's official Twitter account has revealed that Savannah has been busy interviewing Virginia teacher Abigail Zwerner, who was shot by one of her six-year-old students in January.

Sharing a preview of the footage, which you can watch in the video below, the show's social media team wrote in the caption: "EXCLUSIVE: Abigail Zwerner, the first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her students, is speaking for the first time to TODAY’s @savannahguthie about what happened that day, and how she’s doing now. Tune into The Today Show Tuesday morning at 7:30amET for the full interview."

