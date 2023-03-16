Tim McGraw shares heartbreaking family moment for him and Faith Hill The country superstars share three daughters

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have become accustomed to being empty nesters after their three daughters moved out of their jaw-dropping family home in Nashville – but the famous couple hasn't forgotten what it felt like to see them leave.

The country superstars share Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, and earlier this week, Tim recalled the emotional moment he and Faith first waved goodbye to their eldest daughter - who recently shared some good news - after she moved to California, driven by her dad in the family's Cadillac Escalade, which holds a lot of special memories for Tim that you can discover in the video below.

WATCH: Tim McGraw shares bittersweet memories of road trips with his daughters

Speaking to Audacy's Rob+Holly, Tim said: "It was tough at first. It's always harder on mom than it is on dad, I think, but there were a lot of tears."

Explaining that he helped Gracie make the big move before she relocated to New York City, Tim added: "I drove my daughter to L.A. when she moved out there, I drove cross-country with her. I took all the seats out of my Cadillac Escalade and loaded it up with all of her stuff."

While it was a special bonding moment for Tim and Gracie, he confessed that he wasn't prepared for when he had to say goodbye.

"When I dropped her off, I just lost it," he admitted. "And then I had to drive home all by myself. I was crying the whole time."

Tim and Faith were in tears when Gracie first left home

In fact, Tim was so affected by the experience, he revealed that there is a song on his upcoming album about the emotional moment.

"I called (my guitar player Bob Minner) when I was driving back from dropping Gracie off and was just having sort of a heart-to-heart about dropping my daughter off," he explained.

"So, he and [singer-songwriter] Lori McKenna wrote this song based on my trip out there and it's going to be on the album," Tim added. "It's a good one."

Audrey, Maggie, and Gracie have all left home

Even though Tim and Faith's daughters no longer live at home, the family is incredibly close and still makes plenty of time for each other.

They were last altogether over the holidays when Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey returned home to the couple's five-bedroom, ten-bathroom mega-mansion where they enjoyed near-nightly themed parties, ranging from The Godfather to Icons past and present.

