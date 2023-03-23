Christina Hall's son's Oscar-winning stepmom revealed

Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall may have chosen not to expand their family, but that doesn't mean the Flip or Flop star's family isn't complete.

Opening up to PEOPLE, the real estate HGTV star gushed about her husband after tying the knot back in April last year, revealing that having the same goals for both their future and their "end game" was the secret to their enduring partnership.

Their relationship formed months after the Christina on the Coast star divorced from her second husband, Ant Anstead, and has gone from strength to strength since they met.

WATCH: Christina Hall shares glimpse inside her family home with Josh Hall

It turns out that Christina's youngest son Hudson also has a very famous stepmom in Renee Zellweger too, who has been dating his dad Ant since June 2021.

Christina added that her two sons, Hudson, three, whom she shares with ex Ant, and Brayden, seven, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, "idolize" Josh, and their family feels incredibly "settled" with Josh as their stepdad.

"We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she said of having more children. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good."

Christina has said she doesn't wish to have any more children

Renee doesn't have any children of her own, but she clearly shares a close bond with her boyfriend's toddler. The MailOnline previously published photographs of the actress having fun with Hudson at a park in Laguna Beach - and they looked to be having a wonderful time.

The Bridget Jones star and Christina's ex-husband started dating after meeting on his show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The couple prefer to keep their romance out of the spotlight, but are clearly still very happy together, occasionally sharing romantic snaps on Instagram together.

Ant shared a sweet selfie with his son Hudson to Instagram

Last year, they even sparked wedding rumors after he shared a touching image on social media.

The photo was from a wedding gone by which featured their name places and heart-shaped cookies with the bride and groom's initials on them.

The close-up was captioned: "What a beautiful weekend wedding," which made reference to the nuptials of his close pal, Jenson Button and wife, Brittny Ward, which took place in 2022.

