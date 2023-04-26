Blake Lively beams as she celebrates 'new family' away from husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is an extremely supportive wife to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, but on Monday she celebrated the achievements of her "new family".

The Gossip Girl star – who recently welcomed her fourth child with the Deadpool actor – spent an evening away from her husband following his trip to the UK to witness his soccer team, Wrexham AFC, earn a promotion.

Blake made her first red carpet appearance since becoming a mom of four at Barnard College's Annual Gala and took to Instagram after the event to praise her fellow attendees.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of her beaming alongside other guests, Blake penned: "This is my new family now @serenalevy @slevydirect @sophie_levy congratulations on all you've done for @barnardcollege I loved celebrating you but I mostly loved having and excuse to wear neon and heels."

Of course, Blake looked stunning for the event wearing a floral print Carolina Herrera dress, paired with a color-block trench coat with bright panels in hot pink, coral, and neon yellow.

© Instagram Blake celebrated her 'new family' at Barnard College

She added pair of Manolo Blahnik's iconic Hangisi pumps in red and wore her signature golden blonde tresses styled in a tousled up-do. She accessorized with an ombré rhinestone clutch with a gradient pink hue.

Though Blake ultimately did not attend Barnard (Columbia's sister school) or any college – she started her acting career in high school and had already deferred for a year when she landed the iconic role of Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl – she presented an award at the gala, which she said she considered an honorary graduation.

© Instagram Blake looked gorgeous for the occasion in a Carolina Herrera dress

She said: "The producers of Gossip Girl called me like an ex-boyfriend and they said, 'Listen, will you please do this show? And if you do, we promise you can go to Columbia one day a week… as long as it doesn't interfere with our seven-day-a-week shooting schedule.'

"Who doesn't want to earn a bachelor's degree in 77 years?" she joked, before adding: "So needless to say, I think I have to accept that tonight is the closest I'm going to get.

© Getty Images Blake and their children are very supportive of Ryan and his role with Wrexham AFC

"So I'm just going to pretend that this is me graduating tonight. So thank you, thank you. I made it," she concluded.

