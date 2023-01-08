Pregnant Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable addition to baby's nursery inside $12million home The Flight Attendant actress is expecting a child with Ozark's Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco, 37, is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child, and she and her partner Tom Pelphrey are busy preparing to become parents.

Once Kaley gives birth, it appears she will be taking her newborn back to the "dream house" she built with her ex-husband Karl Cook in the Hidden Hills retreat of Los Angeles. Following their split, Kaley lived alone, but it looks like her Ozark star boyfriend has moved into the $12 million property with her ahead of their major life change.

On Saturday, the Flight Attendant actress shared a glimpse inside her nursery preparations on her Instagram Story. Revealing her latest feature for her baby girl, Kayley showed off a whimsical mini rocking horse decorated with pastel flowers and reams of pink ribbon from Big Baby City.

"I actually can't," penned the star before tagging several friends. The background of her photo depicted a cosy looking living room laden with soft furnishings and a stuffed donkey toy, muslin cloths and blankets resting on the back of the couch.

Kaley is a keen equestrian, and her home even boasts its very own horse ranch and stables, so it comes as little surprise the actress is keen to channel her interests in her daughter from a young age.

Announcing her exciting family news in October last year, Kayley shared a glowing snap of her and Tom. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023, beyond blessed and over the moon…," Kaley penned, immediately receiving messages of support from Sharon Stone, Hilary Duff, Jonathan Van Ness, Julianne Hough, and Zosia Mamet among many others.

Her social media reveal also included photographs of them holding matching mugs reading "papa bear" and "mama bear," a polaroid showing her pregnancy test, and another of her baby bump. So cute!

The two were first romantically linked to one another in May 2022, and the star was keen on sharing her budding romance on social media, quickly prompting fans to gush over them.

Kaley went "Instagram official" with the former Ozark star on 4 May, sharing a collection of photos in which she updated fans on her life, including the new relationship, with loved-up photos of the two.

