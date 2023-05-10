Hilary Swank's special milestone with baby twins after becoming first-time mom

Hilary Swank is having the best year yet - having become a first-time mom in April to her adorable twins. The Hollywood star is going to be experiencing plenty of 'firsts' this year with her babies, and a particularly special one will be happening in just a few days.

On Sunday, Hilary will be celebrating her first ever Mother's Day in the United States. Her husband Philip Schneider will no doubt mark the occasion on behalf of the twins, and fans might even be treated to a new photo of them from the star on social media.

The Alaska Daily lead first announced the birth of her twins with another post on Instagram in which she is showing her back to the camera, wearing a plush robe, as she faces a stunning sunset while holding a baby in each of her arms.

VIDEO: Hilary Swank's emotional new trailer - Ordinary Angels

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she wrote, adding: "Happy Easter!" and: "Posting from pure Heaven."

Hilary announced she was expecting twins during an appearance on Good Morning America in October. While talking about her new Alaska Daily show, Robin Roberts revealed that Hilary had something "you'd like to share".

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

Hilary Swank became a first-time mom to twins in April

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado - witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private.

Along with balancing motherhood, Hilary has also been busy promoting her upcoming new film, Original Angels. Original Angels will be out in theatres on October 13, and hugely inspired Hilary.

© Jon Kopaloff Hilary Swank shares her twins with Philip Schneider

The movie is based on a true story, and the poignant film sees Hilary lead as Sharon, a struggling hairdresser who begins to help a recently widowed father, Ed (Alan Ritchson), raise his two young daughters.

Ed's youngest daughter becomes critically ill and is in need of a liver transplant, which sees Sharon come in to help get the entire community together to raise money for the mounting medical bills.

See below more photos of Hilary Swank during her pregnancy with her twins

Hilary Swank showcasing her baby bump

Hilary Swank preparing for her twins' arrival at Christmas time

Hilary Swank shared several updates during her pregnancy

Hilary Swank during her pregnancy with her twins

© Christopher Polk/NBC Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider just before their twins' arrival

