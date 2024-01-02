Hilary Swank pays heartfelt tribute to her 'angel' baby twins in rare personal post

Hilary Swank ended the year 2023 on a high as she reflected on all the joyful moments from it, including the arrival of her baby twins.

The Hollywood star and her husband Philip Schneider welcomed a boy and a girl in April, and it's safe to say that they made the couple's year the best yet.

Taking to Instagram on New Year's Eve, Hilary paid tribute to her children, writing: "Dancing into The New Year, with so many blessings from 2023, which have left me in awe and wonder and deep gratitude for the magic that appeared in abundance, all around me, in every way.

"Starting obviously, with the blessings of my Angel Babies, who make everyday, the best day ever."

She continued: "Thank you, 2023! 2024, I can’t wait to collaborate with you on making new art, new moments, and new resolutions come true!!

"And thank you, to each and every one of you for your love, support and loyalty. I appreciate you all, immensely and I wish all good things for you, in every way that you ask and wish for. I pray deeply for peace globally and send energy, light and love out to all."

Hilary ended her message by writing: "And thank you, @hilaryswanksupport for your continued love and for making this photo!!"

Hilary Swank with her twins - who were born in April

The Million Dollar Baby actress and her husband have kept their children out of the spotlight since their arrival, but the actress did share a candid picture of them back in April shortly after they were born.

In the snapshot, the doting mom was seen holding her babies while standing on the balcony at her beautiful home in Colorado, admiring the beautiful view.

Hilary Swank updated fans throughout her pregnancy journey

The nine-month-old babies are being raised in a gorgeous home spanning acres of land, which was built from scratch by Hilary and Philip.

Discussing the property during an interview with Architectural Digest, Hilary wrote: "We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us and we couldn't stop thinking about it. It was great that we were in the middle of nature. We can't see our neighbors, no one for miles—we just had [it all] right there."

© Instagram The Hollywood star on a stroll with her twins

The star announced the arrival of her twins in a heartfelt Instagram post on April 9. "It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven," the actress wrote.

The Hollywood star had revealed her pregnancy during an interview on Good Morning America in October 2022, six months before giving birth.

© Instagram The actress was given an engraved 'Mama' charm for her first Mother's Day

Hilary was talking to GMA anchor Robin Roberts, while talking about her show, Alaska Daily. Robin told the viewers that Hilary had something "you'd like to share".

"I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom," she announced, adding: "And not just of one, but of two."

Hilary and Philip got engaged in 2016 during a holiday in Colorado - witnessed only by Hilary's beloved dogs - but kept their betrothal private.

