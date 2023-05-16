Meghan Markle is mother Doria's double in unearthed red carpet photos

The former Suits actress and her mother were the picture of elegance in 2015

Even before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was no stranger to red carpets.

The former Suits actress was first pictured with her mother Doria Ragland back in March 2015 as she attended the UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing. Sharing the spotlight with her lookalike mother, Meghan stepped out in an elegant black dress with a low V-neck and off-the-shoulder cropped sleeves which she teamed with strappy black heels and a blue clutch bag.

© Getty Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland twinned in black outfits and natural makeup back in 2015

Doria posed next to her in a shorter LBD that fell to her knees, layered underneath a metallic pink jacket with pointed-toe court shoes. Aside from their classic outfits, the mother-daughter duo bore striking similarities when it came to their beauty look.

Both wore their hair away from their face in updos. Their strong eyebrows framed their big dark eyes, which were accentuated by a swipe of mascara, while a rosy blush highlighted their chiselled cheekbones, and nude lips finished off their natural aesthetic.

© Getty Doria and Meghan pulled the same pose at the Invictus Games in 2017

At the time, she had ended her three-year marriage with her first husband Trevor Engelson. The actress and the producer met in 2004 and dated for six years before getting engaged in 2010. Following their wedding, which took place at the luxurious Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios in September 2011, Meghan was spotted on the red carpet with her cushion-cut diamond engagement ring.

© Getty The mother-daughter duo even had the same royal wave at Meghan and Harry's wedding

Meghan and Trevor Engelson's marriage was dissolved in a no-fault divorce in 2013 after citing "irreconcilable differences".

She went on to find love with Prince Harry, whom she first met at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse London in the summer of 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend. They went public with their romance in November and announced their engagement the following year before tying the knot in May 2018.

WATCH: Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland speaks out for the first time

No doubt Doria was there to support her daughter through each of her biggest milestones, from her royal wedding to stepping back as a senior royal in 2020 and welcoming her two children Archie and Lilibet. While both Meghan and Doria tend to keep their relationship away from the public eye, the Duchess did share a few heartfelt words about her mother on her former blog The Tig in honour of Mother's Day in 2014.

© Getty Doria was later pictured with King Charles and Queen Camilla

"Dreadlocks. Nose ring. Yoga instructor. Social worker. Free spirit. Lover of potato chips & lemon tarts. And if the DJ cues Al Green's soul classic "Call Me," just forget it.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex's mother now lives near the couple in California

"She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you've ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers to the be like she's been dancing since the womb.

"And you will smile. You won't be able to help it. You will look at her and you will feel joy. I'm talking about my mom," Meghan wrote.

