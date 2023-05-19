Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia interning for Beyonce on Renaissance tour

Beyoncé is not only igniting stages this summer with her "Renaissance World Tour" but also kindling a fresh opportunity for the young and talented Natalia Bryant.

The Grammy-winning artist recently unveiled the full credit list of individuals contributing to her globe-trotting tour, and surprisingly, nestled among the names is none other than Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, listed as an intern.

At just 20 years old, Natalia, a model and a student at the University of Southern California, has joined forces with Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment.

The record label and management company, launched by Beyoncé herself in 2010, has now opened its doors to the budding talent.

This isn't Natalia's first brush with Beyoncé, though.

The young model graced the Ivy Park campaign in November 2021 and has publicly expressed her affection for the superstar, endearingly referring to her as "Auntie BB" in an Instagram post.

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" started its electrifying journey in Stockholm on May 10.

Following its European leg, which continues through the end of June, Queen Bey will return to North American stages.

The journey begins on July 8 in Toronto, culminating in a grand finale on September 27 in New Orleans.

The former Destiny's Child member didn't disappoint her legion of fans during the sold-out inaugural show.

For close to three hours, the superstar mesmerized the audience with a repertoire of 36 tracks.

Featured songs included hits from her seventh studio album "Renaissance," such as "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Pure/Honey," and "Plastic Off the Sofa."

The concert also revisited iconic numbers that shaped her illustrious career, like "Crazy in Love," "Partition," and "Love on Top."

While enjoying this new professional venture, Natalia also keeps her father's legacy alive.

In March, she attended the unveiling of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant's handprints at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, along with her mother, Vanessa Bryant, and sisters, Capri and Bianka.

At the event, the IMG model dubbed Kobe the "MVP of girl dads."

Sharing the profound impact her father had on her life, Natalia spoke with heartfelt emotion.

"Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me," she expressed.

Kobe alongside Natalia's younger sister Gianna and seven other people tragically lost their lives when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles, on 26 January 2020.

"Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of," she said.

"I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you. We will love you forever and always. Love, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri, and Mommy."

