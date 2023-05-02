Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-fiancée makes rare comment about his daughter with Princess Beatrice

Dara Huang is currently a judge on The Big Interiors Battle

Dara Huang has hit our screens as a judge on The Big Interiors Battle, alongside presenter AJ Odudu, but you may also recognise her as the ex-fiancée of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is now married to Princess Beatrice.

In a recent Instagram video, where the interior designer answered fan questions, she made a very rare comment about Edoardo and Beatrice's daughter Sienna.

The interviewer asked her: "How does Wolfie feel about his little sister?" Wolfie, or Christopher Woolf, as he is officially named, is Dara and Edoardo's seven-year-old son.

WATCH: Dara Huang makes rare comment about Princess Beatrice's daughter

To the question she responded: "Wolfie loves his little sister, and they are so cute together," with a big smile on her face.

Dara rarely comments about her ex or their co-parenting, but she does show glimpses of her personal life with her son as they live together in an apartment in London.

Dara Huang's gorgeous lounge

The young boy has a plethora of talents including painting just like his creative mother. However, he did get a little carried away one day and accidentally painted the carpet instead of the canvas.

As well as artwork, Wolfie isn't bad behind the camera either, and he showed off his skills last summer.

While on holiday in Mykonos, Dara shared a series of photographs and sweet videos of her experience with her sweet son Wolfie and on one of the snaps of her in a bikini on the beach, she penned: "The best photographer is my bubba."

Wolfie lives with his mother in London

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first daughter together Sienna Elizabeth, on 18 September 2021.

LOOK: Carrie Underwood's rarely-seen son is her 'special garden helper' in adorable photo from 400-acre Nashville home

When the royals announced news of Sienna's arrival on Beatrice's Twitter and Edoardo's Instagram pages, they shared an adorable print of their daughter's footprints.

© Photo: Getty Images The young boy has stepped out on a few royal occasions

The family now have an idyllic country estate in the Cotswolds, and the £3 million property is said to have six-foot security gates installed ahead of the royals moving in.

HELLO! understands the incredible estate also comes with a swimming pool and tennis courts.

Edoardo's parents also live in the Costwolds, so the couple have grandparents on hand for babysitting Sienna.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.