Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis and adorable mini-me son Otis, make rare courtside appearance

The Ted Lasso star was seen with Jason Bateman and daughter Maple

Securing the coveted courtside seats at an intense basketball match was none other than actor Jason Sudeikis and his adorable 9-year-old son, Otis.

The father-son duo were accompanied by the equally charming team of Jason Bateman and his lovely daughter Maple, 11.

The gripping match between the L.A. Lakers and the Denver Nuggets took place on May 22.

The actor, looking as dapper as ever at 47, donned his characteristic newsboy cap paired with a cosy hooded sweatshirt and navy blue chinos.

Little Otis complemented his dad's look with a laid-back tracksuit and sneakers. The game saw the Nuggets triumph over the Lakers, leading them to sweep the playoff series 4-0, and now making their way to the NBA Finals starting June 1.

Jason and Olivia Wilde, his former fiancée, share the joys of parenting Otis and their delightful 6-year-old daughter, Daisy. Sudeikis, celebrated for his role in “Ted Lasso,” candidly shared with GQ that the couple mutually decided to end their engagement in 2020 after a remarkable seven years.

Frequently spotted enthusiastically cheering on Otis at his soccer games, the ex-couple remain devoted parents.

Jason earlier this year divulged that his real-life parenting experiences spill over into his performance as “Ted Lasso,” the heartwarming father figure in the Emmy-nominated show.

“It indeed assists,” Jason shared, during a heart-to-heart chat on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on March 15, “I certainly don’t resort to Wikipedia for parenting insights.”

“My approach is all about method acting. It’s a part of my training,” he further declared.

He confessed that his children tune in to the Apple TV+ series to gain a better understanding of their father's professional life. Sudeikis conceded that some of the dialogue might be a bit adult for the little ones.

In his light-hearted manner, he clarified: “I tell them, 'You can listen to it, but you can’t repeat it.'”

Last year, Olivia, 39, shared her journey of single parenthood on the "Kelly Clarkson Show". While acknowledging the challenges of redefining a family structure, she drew attention to an unexpected blessing.

She candidly revealed: “The upside is that it’s opened doors for deep conversations with my kids about emotions, happiness, the essence of family, and love. It’s brought me closer to them in ways I hadn’t expected.”

Olivia concluded with a sense of mutual understanding with Jason: “As long as our children are happy and healthy, we see eye to eye. They are our everything.”

