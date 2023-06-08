Stacey Dooley shares honest breastfeeding confession in heartfelt apology

Stacey Dooley has wasted no time in getting back to work since giving birth to her daughter Minnie in January, but on Wednesday, the TV star had a candid confession about breastfeeding during a heartfelt apology to fans.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 36-year-old shared a lengthy message to her Stories after her live show In Conversation with Stacey Dooley, detailing her new-found routine with her adorable little one and how it impacts her after her shows.

Stacey shared the candid update on her Instagram account

She wrote: "I'm so sorry I can't stop and properly hang out with you all after the shows. I'm flying solo with my baby and she's still on the boob so I have to rush off stage and get straight in cab to feed her etc and get her to bed. I'm SO SO SO GRATEFUL to every single person that comes along. I truly am. PIs don't think I'm being big time. I'm just tryna juggle atm...so I'm genuinely sorry if I can't sign books or have a selfie…" alongside three pink heart emojis.

The show is aid of the flame-haired beauty's new book, Are you really ok? in a bid to understand the UK's mental health emergency particularly when it comes to young people. According to the Barbican website, Stacey also touches on, "related, broader topics which she has tackled in her documentaries – poverty, addiction, identity, the pressures of social media" while the show looks back on "the stand-out moments and interactions from her wide-reaching career".

© Instagram Stacey is so in love with her newborn

The star's career has continued to go from strength to strength and in February, the new mum documented the most adorable moment as she headed back to BBC after giving birth. The touching snap showed two passes one for herself and the second for little Minnie. Stacey was lost for words and simply penned a string of crying emojis next to the candid snap.

Proud dad Kevin Clifton also had an emotional reaction to the sweet milestone as he also shared the image and emojis in his own Stories. Kevin is currently on tour with Strictly Ballroom: The Musical and opened up about how he struggles being away from Stacey and Minnie whilst working away from home.

© Instagram Kevin and Stacey met whilst appearing on Strictly Come Dancing together

Talking on BBC Morning Live, about becoming a first-time father in January, Kevin gushed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. We've just completely fallen in love with her.

"I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep. "Reflecting on meeting Stacey on Strictly back in 2018, Kevin added: "Who would have thought? If someone told us back then that in four or five years time, we'd be having a baby, [I wouldn't have believed it]."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.