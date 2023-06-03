Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie's fiery red hair steals the show in gorgeous new photo

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have been basking in parenthood ever since they welcomed their first child, daughter Minnie, in January.

The new parents have been selective about what they share online and have never posted a photo of Minnie's face – but in a new picture Stacey shared on Friday, it appears their little girl is already taking after her mum.

The documentary maker took to Instagram to post a gorgeous photo of her and her daughter during a stop in Ipswich for her book tour. In the image, the duo has their backs to the camera while standing on a terrace, with Stacey holding Minnie on her hip – and her true hair colour can finally be seen!

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin's daughter Minnie appears to have red hair like her mum

In the natural daylight, it appears that Minnie is developing the same shade as Stacey, with both rocking gorgeous fiery red locks that pop in the picture against a monochrome backdrop.

Captioning the photo, Stacey penned: "Running round the country with u makes my heart full (and my schedule)." Her followers and famous friends were quick to react and loved the rare glimpse of Minnie and her red hair.

© Guy Levy Kevin and Stacey welcomed baby Minnie in January 2023

Kevin was among the first to comment, sweetly replying: "My girls", followed by a red heart and a mouse emoji. Strictly's Neil Jones wrote: "My two favourite redheads," to which Stacey replied with tangerine emojis.

One fan wrote: "Gorgeous redheads." A second said: "This baby has the same hair colour as you! They will be super happy." A third added: "Stace, she's so cute."

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin have not shared a photo of Minnie's face

Stacey and Kevin have been open about how they've been finding parenthood. During an appearance on The One Show in April, the filmmaker described Minnie as the "love of her life".

She told hosts Emma Willis and Jermain Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

© Instagram Minnie appears to be developing red hair like her mum

Proud dad Kevin has also been vocal about how he is finding life as a father, recently admitting he felt guilty for spending time apart from them due to his work. Appearing on BBC Morning Live, the star revealed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed.

"We've just completely fallen in love with her. I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

© Instagram Kevin has admitted he feels guilty spending time away from Minnie due to work

