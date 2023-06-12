Jennifer Hudson's almost unrecognizable son leaves fans saying the same thing in rare photo

Jennifer Hudson loves nothing more than being a mom, and her son David is growing up so quickly!

The EGOT winner is notoriously private when it comes to sharing photos of her only child, but tends to do so for special occasions.

And after David graduated from high school, The Jennifer Hudson Show star shared a lovely professional photo of the teenager, showing him wearing a personalised T-shirt with his initials DOJ - for his full name, David Otunga Jr.

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many saying exactly the same thing - that David was his mom's double! "He looks JUST like you," one wrote, while another remarked: "He is your twin!" A third added: "Your twin for sure Jennifer Hudson!"

Jennifer recently shared another photo of David on his graduation day from middle school. She shared several photos of the 13-year-old on his special day, including one of him standing in his robes alongside his mom.

Jennifer Hudson's son David looks just like his famous mom

She wrote: "It's official !!! My baby is a high schooler now! We had such a wonderful day celebrating with family and friends. I am sooo proud of you DOJ! Team Jhud can yal help give DOJ a huge congratulations!"

The American Idol winner shares her son David, 13, with ex David Otunga, who she separated from in 2017. The mother-son duo are primarily based in Chicago, where they live in a $3million, 12,000 square-foot property in Burr Ridge, just 17 miles from the city.

© Allen Berezovsky Jennifer Hudson and her son David Otunga Jr. are incredibly close

The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, along with two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

David is growing up to be a kind-hearted young man, and last year when Chef Michael Airhart of Taste for the Homeless – which provides meals for those in need in Chicago – visited The Jennifer Hudson Show, he revealed the young teen's generosity when he volunteered for his organization.

© Instagram David is growing up so fast!

The chef noted that David did not disclose who his famous mom is when he volunteered, and said: "He has been helping me for a while," adding: "He has a pure heart of gold, and when I say, and I'm not making this up, you know people to have that heart of gold… He was determined to serve the less fortunate. I didn't have to say nothing."

He recalled: "He just took control of the trays, and I'm sitting up there like, 'Okay, I love this kid,' and I never knew until somebody whispered, and walked up and said, 'You know who that kid is? That's Jennifer Hudson's son,' I said, 'Yeah, right!'"

See below more photos of Jennifer Hudson and her lookalike son David

© Instagram David Jr. is officially a teenager and middle school graduate!

Jennifer Hudson with her son on the red carpet

