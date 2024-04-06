Gisele Bundchen's lookalike daughter Vivian, 11, almost towers over 5ft 11 mom in new photos

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's daughter Vivian is already catching up to her parents' statuesque physiques – and she's only 11 years old.

In new photos of the mother-daughter duo, Vivian almost towers over her supermodel mom, who stands at 5ft 11. Tom, meanwhile, is an impressive 6ft 4.

Gisele and Vivian were pictured arriving at Galeão International Airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday, and it's not just their height that is similar.

Vivian is the spitting image of her mother and has inherited her striking facial features, as well as her effortless off-duty style.

Both mom and daughter looked cozy and stylish as they made their way to their flight, with Vivian opting for an oversized white sweater, beige sweatpants, sneakers, and a large backpack.

Gisele, meanwhile, mirrored her daughter and rocked a white sweater with matching wide-leg pants, a baseball cap, and a patterned tote bag.

Alongside Vivian, Gisele shares her son Benjamin, 14, with her ex-husband. The former couple split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and 16 years together.

Once their divorce was finalized, Tom issued a statement, which read: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."

Tom added: "However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Gisele recently spoke about co-parenting with Tom, admitting it has its challenges. "There's easier days than others," she told WSJ. Magazine.

"But I think it's amazing that the kids – they're super smart children. They know what they can get away with.

"So, I think it's natural that it has different rules, and then kids just adapt and they're going to try to do what they want. And I can only control what I do."

She added: "Now, Tom has time with them, and I have time with them, which I think is amazing because they get to really experience, again, more enriching for their lives – two different worlds, and they get to learn from two different worlds. And that's wonderful for them I think."

Despite their divorce, Gisele has tried to remain positive about the changes in her life. "To live in a state of gratitude is like a protection in your life," she said.

"We can look at things like, why is this happening to me? I believe we are here because we all have something to learn and to evolve and to grow.

"When I look back, the biggest, most challenging experiences in my life were all happening for me. They showed me that I was stronger than I thought I was."

