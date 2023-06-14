Everything Princess Beatrice has said about baby number two with husband Edoardo

Princess Beatrice is celebrating becoming an auntie again to her new nephew Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the second child of her sister Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice herself is mother to her 20-month-old daughter Sienna who she shares with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; she is also stepmother to Edoardo's son Wolfie, age seven.

Given that Beatrice and sister Eugenie welcomed their first babies seven months apart in 2021, it wouldn't surprise us at all if the siblings have their second children close together as well – will Beatrice announce baby news in the next year?

Back in August 2021, Princess Beatrice spoke exclusively to HELLO!'s guest editor Giovanna Fletcher on the subject of dyslexia, which she was diagnosed with at age seven, and the royal alluded to wanting more children in the future.

Giovanna asked Beatrice, who was pregnant with Sienna at the time: "Now that you're having a baby, does it make you look to the school years and think about what's to come, and the possible challenges?"

Beatrice replied: "It's a great question. I was thinking about this as well, that if any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support. I think it's really important for every parent, that they feel they are not alone in this."

It sounds like little Sienna adores having a sibling too, as her grandmother Sarah Ferguson recently revealed on her new podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah.

She divulged: "The most exciting thing is that Sienna is very very strong. She's 18 months, something like that, and Wolfie, her brother is seven, so she's really strong – she has to be."

Sarah added of the children's bond: "Wolfie says, 'Come on Sienna!' and off they go, and they're very close and have a great relationship."

Should Beatrice want another child, she has her mother on hand to help out.

In the same podcast episode, Sarah told of the time she spends with Sienna. Sarah explained: "While Beatrice was away in Jordan, I was allowed to have Sienna to play."

"And the last couple of days I’ve managed to really have a bond, and guess what my bond is? I give her a little sip of tea out of my teacup."

HELLO!’s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey previously said: "Eugenie once said of her relationship with her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York and sister, Beatrice, in an interview with The Telegraph in 2008 that: 'Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod'. They are my best friends in the world.'

"Given the close bond they have as sisters, I can only imagine both Eugenie and Beatrice will encourage August and Sienna to be the same with any future siblings.

Danielle added: "It would be a lovely experience for them both as they navigate their way through second-time motherhood, and swapping tips on how to juggle two little ones."