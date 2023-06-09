Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo poses in $54.6m penthouse 'above the clouds'

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has astounded us once again with another of his jaw-dropping interiors projects. The design pro has given an interview to Architectural Digest, showing off his latest creation – a breathtaking New York apartment.

Edoardo looked relaxed in a white unbuttoned shirt and navy trousers as he sat on a modern beige sofa inside the fancy pad.

WATCH: See Edoardo's son Wolfie paint the carpet in hair-raising moment

The 6,512-square-foot apartment features a dining space with wooden table and a spectacular view and in the kitchen there is a gorgeous marble table and statement chairs below a striking modern light.

The handmade freestanding bathtub almost steals the show, but the vistas from the tub are truly mesmerising.

edoardo mapelli mozzi

Speaking about the day they first set eyes on the property, he said: "We popped up above the clouds into the sunshine like we were on an airplane."

MORE: Watch Sarah Ferguson bask in the sunshine in grand garden at home with Prince Andrew

In the piece, it is reported that the penthouse will soon be put on the market for a staggering $54.6 million and there is an additional fee for anyone looking to purchase the place fully furnished.

Another New York project spearheaded by Edoardo includes a hotel-worthy indoor pool which totally dazzled his fans when he shared it on his personal Instagram account.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their daughter in September 2021

The image showed a wood-clad room with a pristine plunge pool running down the middle. To one side there is a seating area to relax after a dip, and there are statement lantern lights and a huge pot plant.

"This is absolutely stunning," "Amazing!!!" and: "Stunning space… so calm and peaceful," were among the comments left on the post, as well as thousands of likes.

Where do Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi live?

The Cotswolds is a beautiful area of the world

Beatrice, Edoardo and their daughter Sienna have a family home in the idyllic UK location of the Cotswolds, however, they like to keep their private residence under wraps and have not shared any photos inside yet.

The Express reports that the amazing house is worth a dazzling £3 million and it benefits from a swimming pool and tennis courts. It also boasts a separate outbuilding ideal for extra entertaining.

Plus, the family also spend a lot of time in London because Edoardo's son Wolfie from a previous relationship lives in the city. The seven-year-old resides with his mother Dara Huang in a rental abode in Kensington.

Take a look inside of Dara and son Wolfie's home

© Photo: Instagram Wolfie's lounge is stunning

Dara and her son have a shared garden

Dara gave a glimpse into her bedroom

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.